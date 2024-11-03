Puducherry records ‘very poor’ air quality day after Deepavali

The ambient air quality in the Union Territory of Puducherry took a beating this Deepavali with a significant increase in particulate matter PM (10) and PM (2.5) due to the bursting of crackers, with the Puducherry region witnessing a sharp spike in pollution that was above the prescribed limit, and much worse when compared to levels on a normal day.

According to a press release, the ambient air quality monitored by the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) at Reddiyarpalayam, Mudaliarpet, and Anna Nagar in the city found PM (10) and PM (2.5) levels to be on the higher side. The readings were compared with the day before Deepavali. The city level average calculated for PM10 and PM2.5 were 240 ug/m3 and 202 ug/m3 respectively.

Similarly, in Karaikal region, the concentration of PM (10) and PM (2.5) was found to be above the prescribed standard limit. In Karaikal, the average level calculated for PM 10 and PM 2.5 was 143 ug/m3 and 54 ug/m3 respectively. However, the concentration of SO2 and NO2 were within the prescribed standards.

The data received from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring station located at Jawahar Nagar revealed that the concentration of PM10 and PM 2.5 were 238 ug/m3 and 207 ug/m3 respectively.

The ambient noise level was measured at Muthialpet and Mudaliarpet in Puducherry and at Kovilpathu in Karaikal. The measured noise level had decreased in Muthialpet and Mudaliarpet on Deepavali while the noise level had increased in Karaikal, the release said.

The PPCC attributed increase in noise level to bursting of crackers, heavy movement of vehicles, and other anthropogenic activities (increasing concentration of atmospheric pollutants). The outcome of the report reveals that concentration of pollutants was found to be on the higher side. The air quality found in Puducherry was found to be very poor and in Karaikal it was moderate.

