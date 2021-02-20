Puducherry records two more deaths

Puducherry reported two more COVID-19 deaths, 14 new cases and 34 recoveries on Friday.
Both deaths were in the capital. The place-wise toll is 540 in Puducherry, 67 in Karaikal, 45 in Yanam and 10 in Mahe.
The case fatality rate was 1.67% and recovery rate 97.88%.
The tally is 662 deaths, 177 active cases, a total of 39,540 cases and 38,701 patients recovered.
Cuddalore district reported seven fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. In Villupuram district, three persons tested positive.
No positive case was reported in Kallakurichi.
