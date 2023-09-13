HamberMenu
Puducherry records two dengue deaths

The victims were a 28-year-old woman and a 19-year-old girl, says health officials

September 13, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Health Department on Wednesday confirmed that Puducherry had recorded two deaths due to dengue.

According to the Health Department officials, the victims were a 28-year-old woman and a 19-year-old girl.

The woman identified as Meenaroshini was admitted to a private hospital in the city on September 4 and was referred to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) on September 9. However, her condition deteriorated and she succumbed on September 12 (Tuesday).

In the second incident, the victim Gayathri was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Wednesday where she succumbed.

