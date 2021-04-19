Puducherry records three more deaths, 663 new cases

Recovery rate slips below 90% for the first time in months

The Union Territory recorded three more COVID-19 deaths taking the cumulative toll to 708 even as 663 persons tested positive for coronavirus and the recovery rate slipped below 90% for the first time in several months on Sunday.

All the three fatalities were reported in Puducherry. The region-wise death toll stands at 567 in Puducherry, 84 in Karaikal, 45 in Yanam and 12 in Mahe.

Of the new cases, which were detected from 5,070 tests, 497 were in Puducherry, 80 in Karaikal, 51 in Mahe and 35 in Yanam.

With this, the active caseload went past the 4,000-mark in the Union Territory. After the discharge of 282 patients in the last 24 hours, there were 4,468 active patients of which 796 were in hospitals and 3,672 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 13.07%, case fatality rate 1.48% and recovery rate 89.16%.

In Puducherry, the bed occupancy position was 274 at IGMCRI, 222 in JIPMER and 151 in Covid care centres.

Of an estimated 7.28 lakh tests conducted so far, over 6.62% returned negative.

Meanwhile, the number of the members of the public who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine has crossed the one lakh-mark.

In the last 24 hours, 219 healthcare workers, 259 frontline personnel and 4,978 members of the public took their first shots in the Union Territory.

With this, the total number of those immunised aggregated to 1,53,744 — 30,171 healthcare workers, 17,931 frontline personnel and 1,05,642 members of the public.

Cuddalore district reported two COVID-19 deaths and 183 new cases on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 27,624.

Two deaths in Cuddalore

Two men, aged 67 and 70 years died of the disease, taking the toll to 302. The district saw 26,052 recoveries and 897 were active cases. In Villupuram district, 129 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 16,473.

Kallakurichi district reported 61 positive cases, taking the overall count to 11,435.