Puducherry records sharp rise in cybercrime

October 21, 2023 - PUDUCHERRY

An increasing number of people are losing their money to fraudsters online in Puducherry leading to the siphoning off of ₹14.17 crore so far this year.

The police say there has been an exponential rise in cybercrime in Puducherry over the last three years.

While the police have received 374 complaints related to cybercrime in 2021, the number rose to 1,169 in 2022. Till last month this year, the police have received 1,880 complaints pertaining to online frauds in the Union Territory.

The Cyber Police station, which started functioning from this year, has received 281 complaints on its portal and 52 complaints in person.

Of the 281 petitions received, 189 pertain to financial fraud. Twenty-nine cases, which involved financial fraud amounting to more than ₹1 lakh, were taken up for investigation. The remaining cases related to harassment of women.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Crime and Intelligence) Brijendra Kumar Yadav told The Hindu that the Union Territory had witnessed a sharp rise in cybercrime. There have been 1,880 complaints at various police stations and on cybercrime helpline portal 1930 this year.

“We are only in October and the number of complaints has gone up from 1,169 in 2022. This year, so far, we have registered 29 cases under the category of financial fraud involving ₹14.17 crore. We have recovered ₹1.16 crore so far through court proceedings and the amount has been handed over to the victims,” Mr. Kumar said.

New methods

Mr. Kumar said fraudsters adopted various means, including sending SMS to random mobile numbers promising instant loan without any documents or with minimum document verificiation, sending friend request by posing as women and by stealing information from social media platforms to create fake accounts.

He said people should be cautious about phone calls made in the name of banks for obtaining ATM card, CVV and OTP details.

People had to be made aware that there was nothing called quick and easy money.

Any offer of huge returns outside the purview of the banking norms were fraudulent practices.

People should avoid providing personal details on social media profiles, Mr. Kumar said.

“Blackmailing is another form, mostly targeting women. Such crimes have to be reported immediately. We have solved several such cases without revealing the identity of the victim. Only thing is that the victim has to report the case immediately so that the culprits can be tracked without giving him much space. There is no need to be afraid even in case of blackmailing,” he added.

