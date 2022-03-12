Puducherry records one new COVID-19 case

March 12, 2022 18:39 IST

The number of active cases fall to 20

The Union Territory has registered one new COVID-19 case from testing 511 persons.

The lone case was reported from Puducherry region. The active cases in Puducherry dipped to 20 with two more persons recovering from the virus, data released by the Health Department said.

All active cases are under home isolation. The overall toll is 1,962 deaths, a total of 1,65,758 cases and 1,63,776 persons have been treated and discharged.