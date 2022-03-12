Puducherry records one new COVID-19 case
The number of active cases fall to 20
The Union Territory has registered one new COVID-19 case from testing 511 persons.
The lone case was reported from Puducherry region. The active cases in Puducherry dipped to 20 with two more persons recovering from the virus, data released by the Health Department said.
All active cases are under home isolation. The overall toll is 1,962 deaths, a total of 1,65,758 cases and 1,63,776 persons have been treated and discharged.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.