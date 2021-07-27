Puducherry records one more COVID-19 death, 86 new cases

Toll goes up to 1,790; 909 active patients now

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 86 new cases on Monday.

The Puducherry region recorded the fatality, taking the cumulative toll to 1,790.

The toll by region is Puducherry 1,422, Karaikal 226, Yanam 104 and Mahe 38.

Puducherry accounted for 61 of the new cases, which were detected from 4,766 tests, followed by Karaikal (16), Yanam (1) and Mahe (8).

The test positivity rate was 1.8%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 97.76%.

With 98 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 909. This included 173 patients in hospitals and 736 in home isolation. The Union Territory has reported an aggregate of 1,20,417 cases to date against 1,17,718 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 14.73 lakh tests administered so far, over 12.58 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Puducherry aggregated to 6,77,446, including 37,774 healthcare workers, 22,956 frontline staff and 4,79,273 members of the public.

Neighbouring districts

Cuddalore district on Monday recorded 73 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 60,107. No deaths were recorded. The district saw 58,467 recoveries and 757 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 43 persons tested positive, taking the total to 43,681. Kallakurichi district reported 40 cases, taking the overall tally to 28,839.