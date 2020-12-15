Puducherry records one more COVID-19 death, 21 fresh cases

PUDUCHERRY

15 December 2020 03:13 IST

Toll rises to 620; case fatality rate stands at 1.65% in the Union Territory

Puducherry recorded one COVID- 19 death and 21 new cases on Monday.

As per data released by the Health Department, a 57-year-old patient who was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College succumbed to the virus. He was a diabetic.

With the latest death, the toll due to COVID-19 had gone up to 620.

The 21 new cases detected were from 1,981 tests conducted at various government healthcare centres. Of the total new admissions, 14 were from Puducherry region and the remaining seven from Mahe, the data said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Puducherry has screened 4,35,570 people for the virus.

As on Monday, the case fatality stood at 1.65% while the recovery rate was 97.53%.

The active cases stood at 307 with 201 under hospitalisation and remaining at home isolation. So far, 37,513 people had been infected by the virus and 36,586 people had been treated and discharged, data said.

In Cuddalore, 13 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 24,475. The number of active cases stands at 47.

In Villupuram district, nine persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases in the district to 14,796. Kallakurichi district reported two positive cases, taking the overall tally to 10,733.