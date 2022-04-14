Puducherry records one more case of COVID-19

Representational image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

April 14, 2022 18:44 IST

Number of active cases goes up to 3, all of which are in home isolation

The Union Territory on Thursday recorded one more COVID-19 case in Karaikal region, taking the total number of active cases to three. The lone case was recorded while screening around 200 persons for the virus.

After a gap of almost two weeks, the Union Territory had on Wednesday reported two fresh COVID-19 cases. All three patients are under home isolation, data released by the Health Department revealed.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 1,65,777 cases and 1,63,812 recoveries. In the last 24 hours, ending Thursday 10 a.m., the department administered the first dose of the vaccine against the virus to 781 persons, second dose to 1,174 individuals and the precautionary jab to 173 persons.