Puducherry records one death and 20 new COVID-19 cases

Over 10,000 persons administered vaccines against Coronavirus

The Union Territory on Saturday registered one COVID-19 death and 20 new cases.

An 87-year-old-person with co-morbidity died at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), taking the toll due to the virus to 668.

Of the new admissions, nine each were from the Puducherry and Karaikal regions while the remaining two were from Yanam.

The new cases were detected from 1,414 tests conducted in all the four regions.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 6,27,975 people were tested for the virus, according to data released by the Health Department on Saturday.

As of now, there are 30 patients at Jipmer and 50 at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute. There are 21 patients at government hospitals in the three other regions. Another 96 virus infected persons are under home isolation, the data said.

The case fatality rate now stood at 1.68% and recovery rate at 97.82%.

In the Union Territory, a total of 39,717 persons got infected and 38,852 people got treated and discharged, data said.

Vaccination programme

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive covered over 10,000 persons on Saturday.

Of the targeted population for the vaccination in the first phase, the Health Department had so far vaccinated 9,589 healthcare personnel and 740 frontline workers in the Union Territory.