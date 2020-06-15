Puducherry records one death and 18 new cases

A 55-year-old COVID-19 patient from Beeman Nagar who was on dialysis died at Jipmer on Saturday, taking the tally to four.
Meanwhile, 18 new cases were confirmed in Puducherry. Of them, three patients are in other States — in Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai.
With 30 cases emerging in just two days, Puducherry might be seeing a new spike, health officials said.
“The public needs to be vigilant for the next few weeks as the data is showing a spike in fresh cases,” S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health said.
Eight new containment zones are under intense surveillance, he said.
The COVID-19 tally in Puducherry stands at four deaths, 99 active cases, cumulative total of 194 cases and 91 discharged.
