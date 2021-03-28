Coronavirus | Puducherry records one death and 128 new cases

Puducherry

28 March 2021 01:21 IST

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded one COVID-19 death and 128 new cases.

A 72-year-old from Korkadu village succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College here.

As per data released by the Health Department, 128 new cases were reported in the Union Territory from 2,022 tests.

Of the total cases, 94 were from Puducherry, 32 from Karaikal and one each from Yanam and Mahe regions. The death toll rose to 680.

The Union Territory has 846 active cases. So far, 40,964 cases have been recorded and 39,438 patients have recovered.