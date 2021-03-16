Puducherry records one death, 14 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

16 March 2021 01:16 IST

Toll touches 672, while the case tally stands at 40,044

Puducherry recorded one more COVID-19 death to take the overall toll to 672.

A 76-year-old male patient, who died in Jipmer from cardiogenic shock, had underlying diabetes mellitus and hypertension conditions.

With this, the deaths by region are Puducherry (549), Karaikal (68), Yanam (45) and Mahe (10).

Meanwhile, the Union Territory registered 14 new cases and 17 recoveries.

No new cases

The new cases were in Puducherry (12) and Mahe (two). No cases were reported in Karaikal or Yanam in the last 24 hours. The active cases stood at 186 — 95 in hospital and 91 in home isolation.

The cumulative total of cases stood at 40,044 against 39,186 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 6.46 lakh tests carried out by the Health Department, about 6 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 26,165 persons have been immunised with Covid vaccines to date in the Union Territory.

Eight fresh cases

Cuddalore district reported eight fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 25,286.

While 24,939 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 40.

In Villupuram district, four persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,310.

Kallakurichi district reported one positive case, taking the overall count to 10,916.