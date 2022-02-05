Puducherry records one COVID-19 death and 344 new cases

Jipmer to relax regulations on OP services from February 7

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded one COVID-19 death and 344 fresh cases from testing 2,254 persons at a Test Positivity Rate of 15.26%

A 96-year-old person succumbed to the virus at the Government Chest Disease Hospital here. The number of fatalities due to the virus now stood at 1,947, data revealed. Of the total new cases detected, 224 are in Puducherry, 74 in Karaikal, 39 in Yanam and 7 in Mahe. There are 4,630 active cases of which 4,516 are under home isolation.

In the last 24 hours ending Saturday 10 a.m., 1,171 persons recovered putting the recovery rate at 95.99%.

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has decided to relax the regulations imposed on regular outpatient services following the dip in cases from February 7.

A release from the hospital said the regulations that were imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 would be withdrawn.

Patients could visit the outpatient medical services without prior appointment. Tele-consultation services would be stopped from February 7.