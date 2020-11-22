Puducherry records no death, 65 new COVID-19 cases

U.T. is one of the safest places from COVID-19 infection at the moment, says Bedi

The Union Territory recorded 65 new COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours.

In a release, Health Secretary T. Arun said the Union Territory recorded 65 new admissions from 3,537 tests in the last 24 hours. Of the total new admissions, Puducherry region recorded 32 cases, 14 in Mahe , 10 in Karaikal and 3 in Yanam. No deaths were reported during the period. Currently, there are 602 active cases, including 371 under home quarantine. As many as 37,7294 people have been tested for the virus in the four regions of the Union Territory, the status report said.

So far, the region has reported 609 deaths, 36,648 cases and as many 35,437 patients treated and discharged.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, in her response to the prevailing situation, said the Union Territory is one of the safest places from COVID-19 infection at the moment. “Thanks to the collective efforts, Puducherry is one of the safest places. The hard work has provided a lot of relief. This is possible because of the remarkable team work under the guidance of the Centre, ICMR and doctors,” Ms. Bedi said in an audio message.

The Lt. Governor said Lawspet has reported higher number of cases on Saturday. She urged the healthcare workers to concentrate more in Karuvadikuppam areas.

The Lt. Governor said the feedback she received showed that 25% of the population have already been tested for the virus in Union Territory. She advised people not to show any resistance in getting tested for the virus and also assist the healthcare workers in contact tracing. “We are wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. We need to keep detecting early and preventing it to spread any further. Should continue all right practices and right team work,” Ms. Bedi said.