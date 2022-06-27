Puducherry records nine fresh COVID-19 cases

There are 234 active cases in the Union Territory

There are 234 active cases in the Union Territory

The Union Territory recorded nine COVID-19 cases against 13 recoveries on Monday.

Puducherry recorded five of the fresh cases, which were detected from 378 tests, followed by Karaikal (three) and Yanam (one). No new case was reported in Mahe in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 2.38%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.88%.

The active cases in the Union Territory stood at 234. Of this, two patients were in the hospital and 232 in home isolation. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 1,66,314 cases and 1,64,118 recoveries. Of an estimated 22.85 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 19.29 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 84 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 17,39,766 vaccine doses.