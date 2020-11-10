Puducherry records lowest single day tally of new cases

PUDUCHERRY

10 November 2020 02:18 IST

Joint mobile enforcement teams to carry out inspections at malls, public places

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death while new cases fell to 63, the lowest on a single day in several months.

The death of a 74-year-old woman at the IGMCRI took the overall toll to 602.

The new cases were detected from 2,530 tests with Puducherry accounting for 56 cases followed by Mahe (six) and one in Yanam. No new cases were reported in Karaikal.

Of the 1,086 active cases, 399 were in hospital and 687 in home isolation across the four regions.

The test positivity rate was 2.49%, case fatality rate 1.68% and recovery rate 95.30%.

The overall tally in the Union Territory stood at 3,59,000 after the transfer of one case to Tamil Nadu while the number of patients recovered aggregated at 3,42,212.

The number of tests carried out by the Health Department to date crossed 3.40 lakh. Of the 3,41,534 tests, 3,00,426 returned negative.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said after a review meeting that joint mobile enforcement teams drawn from police, revenue and municipality would be constituted to carry out inspections at shopping malls and other high-footfall spots.

Another team would monitor the Sunday market crowds and issue advisories over public address system to ensure spacing.

The COVID war room has been tasked with an audit of information system and data management in consultation with ICMR for pre-emptive action on a possible second wave of coronavirus.

Performing art instructors and students of music-dance schools have been roped in to give renditions at Beach Road as part of IEC activity, Ms. Bedi said.