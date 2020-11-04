Puducherry records highest recovery rate of 91.39%

Death toll rises to 596, while 149 new cases pushes the tally to 35,325

Puducherry recorded one more COVID-19 death and 149 new cases on Tuesday even as health authorities propose to raise awareness on the possibility of a second wave of infection during the upcoming festive season.

The death of a 76-year-old patient at the IGMCRI raised the toll to 596. The toll in the capital stands at 492 followed by Karaikal (55), Yanam (42) and Mahe (7).

The new cases were detected after testing 4,004 samples. Puducherry accounted for 92 of the new cases, Mahe 37, Karaikal 13 and Yanam seven. In all, 457 patients recovered and were discharged across the Union Territory in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 3.72%, case fatality rate 1.69% and recovery rate at its highest yet of 91.39%.

Director of Health S. Mohan Kumar said of the 3.17 lakh samples tested so far, 2.79 lakh were found to be negative. The cumulative tally in the Union Territory is 35,325 coronavirus cases 2,445 active cases and 32,284 recovered patients.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, after a review with health officials, said that awareness needed to be propagated on the possibility of a second wave of infections during the festive season ahead.

A rough 60% increase in RT-PCR test numbers is being undertaken. Mobile teams would carry out surprise tests across locations, especially in crowded spots, Ms. Bedi said. About 40 videos would be played at vantage points, including the Beach, as part of drive.