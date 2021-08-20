Puducherry records 97 new COVID-19 cases

PUDUCHERRY

20 August 2021 22:53 IST

Test positivity rate touches 1.93%

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as 97 new cases were reported on Friday.

Puducherry accounted for 59 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,024 tests, followed by Karaikal (17), Yanam (4) and Mahe (17).

The test positivity rate was 1.93%, case fatality rate 1.47% and recovery rate 97.74%. The cumulative toll remained at 1,806 — Puducherry 1,429, Karaikal 232, Yanam 105 and Mahe 40.

With 105 patients recovering from COVID-19 on Friday, the number of active cases stood at 963.

Of these, 179 patients were in hospitals and 784 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,22,773 cases against 1,20,004 patients recovered.

16 lakh tests done

Of an estimated 16 lakh tests administered so far, over 13.58 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,895 people took the vaccine against COVID-19 on Friday.

With this, 7,76,319 people in the Union Territory have been given at least one dose of vaccine.