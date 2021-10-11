Puducherry records 76 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Number of active cases in Puducherry stands at 658

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as 76 new cases were confirmed against 55 recoveries on Sunday.

Puducherry logged 49 of the new cases, which were detected from 4,611 tests, followed by Karaikal (19), Yanam (2) and Mahe (6).

The active cases stood at 658 with 99 in hospitals and 559 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.65%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.03%.

The cumulative toll in the Union Territory is 1,846 — Puducherry (1,446), Karaikal (248), Yanam (107) and Mahe (45).

The Union Territory has to date recorded 1,27,053 cases and 1,24,549 recoveries.

Of an estimated 18.40 lakh tests administered so far, over 15.61 lakh samples returned negative. Meanwhile, 5,413 persons took the shot against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered 10,51,235 vaccines.