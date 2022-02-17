Puducherry records 68 fresh COVID-19 cases

Test positivity rate exceeds 3%

Of an estimated 21.96 lakh tests taken so far, over 18.41 lakh returned negative. | Photo Credit: File photo

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as 68 new cases were detected against 113 recoveries on Thursday.

Puducherry recorded 50 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,030 tests, followed by Karaikal (12), Yanam (5) and Mahe (1). With 113 patients recovering from COVID-19, the active cases in the Union Territory came down to 691. Of this, 37 patients were in the hospital and 654 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 3.35%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.4%. The cumulative toll remained at 1,959 deaths — Puducherry (1,527), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55). The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,65,484 cases and 1,62,834 recoveries. Of an estimated 21.96 lakh tests taken so far, over 18.41 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 918 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 15,59,790 vaccine doses.

Nearby districts

Cuddalore on Thursday recorded 22 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the district’s tally to 74,086. It saw 72,775 recoveries, and the active case count stood at 418. Villupuram district reported 19 cases, taking the total to 54,474.

Kallakurichi district recorded seven cases, taking the overall tally to 36,482.