Puducherry reports 627 fresh COVID-19 cases

PUDUCHERRY

31 May 2021 20:26 IST

Case positivity rate 9%, toll 1,536

The Union Territory recorded 627 new COVID-19 cases from 7,000 tests with a positivity rate of about 9%, while 18 deaths raised the cumulative toll to 1,536 on Monday.

Puducherry recorded 13 deaths, Karaikal (three) and Yanam (two).

The dead, including seven women, were in the 30-89 age group and seven had no co-morbidities.

Advertising

Advertising

The region-wise cumulative toll is Puducherry (1,245), Karaikal (169), Yanam (93) and Mahe (29).

With 1,629 patients posting recovery on Monday, the active cases in the U.T. stood at 11,147. Of these, 1,541 patients were in hospitals and 9,606 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 8.96%, case fatality rate 1.47% and recovery rate improved to 87.86%.

Puducherry region, which has been accounting for a bulk of the cases and deaths, saw the daily tally of new cases drop below the 500 mark for the first time in the second wave at 494.

The cumulative caseload aggregated 1,04,453 cases against 91,770 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 10.51 lakh tests carried out so far, about 9.10 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 11 healthcare workers, 24 frontline staff and 2,124 members of the public took the jab on Monday. With this, 2,62,939 persons have been vaccinated in the Union Territory, including 34,692 healthcare personnel, 21,697 frontline workers and 1,55,747 members of the public.