Puducherry records 50 fresh cases of COVID-19

Puducherry on Friday recorded one death due to COVID-19 and 50 fresh infections.
As per data released by the Health Department, a 78-year-old succumbed to COVID-19 at JIPMER. The death toll has now gone up to 623. Of the new admissions made in the Union Territory, 21 cases were from Puducherry region, 19 from Mahe, eight from Karaikal and one from Yanam.
The new cases were detected from screening 2,913 persons. According to the data, the total number of tests conducted has gone up to 4,47,588.
The number of active cases stood at 316, including 117 under home quarantine. Currently, there 199 people in various government hospitals.
The overall tally of active cases is 37,670. So far, 36,731 persons have recovered, the data said.
