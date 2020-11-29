Puducherry records 46 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

The Union Territory recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases from screening 2,904 persons on Saturday.
As per data released by the Health Department on Saturday morning, of the new admissions, 21 are from Puducherry region, 18 from Mahe and remaining 7 in Karaikal region. No deaths were reported during the period, he said.
The active cases stood at 519 with 194 undergoing treatment at government hospitals in four regions and remaining under home isolation.
In Puducherry region, 83 patients are at Jipmer and 69 at IGGMC. The government has so far tested 3,97,419 people for the COVID-19, the data revealed.
The overall tally is 609 deaths, 519 active cases, a cumulative total of 36,902 cases and 35,774 patients treated and discharged.
