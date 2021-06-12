Puducherry records 442 fresh COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

PUDUCHERRY

12 June 2021 17:39 IST

844 patients recover, tally rises to 1,12,126

The Union Territory on Saturday registered nine COVID-19 deaths and 442 new cases from 9,030 tests.

Of the total deaths, 7 died in Puducherry region and two in Karaikal region.

Puducherry recorded 321 new cases, followed by Karaikal (97), Yanam (10) and Mahe (14), data released by the Health Department said.

With 844 patients posting recovery in 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Sunday, the number of active cases stood at 5,745, including 4,861 under home isolation. The Union Territory has so far recorded 1,677 deaths and a total of 1,12,126 cases, data revealed.