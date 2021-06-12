Puducherry

Puducherry records 442 fresh COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

The Union Territory on Saturday registered nine COVID-19 deaths and 442 new cases from 9,030 tests.

Of the total deaths, 7 died in Puducherry region and two in Karaikal region.

Puducherry recorded 321 new cases, followed by Karaikal (97), Yanam (10) and Mahe (14), data released by the Health Department said.

With 844 patients posting recovery in 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Sunday, the number of active cases stood at 5,745, including 4,861 under home isolation. The Union Territory has so far recorded 1,677 deaths and a total of 1,12,126 cases, data revealed.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2021 5:40:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-records-449-new-covid-19-cases/article34797741.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY