Puducherry records 43 fresh COVID cases

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 13, 2022 00:40 IST

The Union Territory recorded 43 COVID-19 cases against 49 recoveries on Wednesday.

Puducherry logged 23 of the new cases, which were detected from 911 tests, followed by Karaikal (15), Yanam (4) and Mahe (1).

The test positivity rate was 4.72%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.78%.

The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 166 active cases, a total of 1,74, 937 cases and 1,72,797 patients recovered.

While three patients were in hospital, 163 were in home quarantine.

Of an estimated 24.17 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.48 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,189 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The UT has, till date, administered a total of 22,45,046 vaccine doses.

