Puducherry records 363 new cases

Puducherry’s COVID-19 toll went up to 240 with 12 more deaths on Tuesday while the Union Territory saw 363 new cases. A total of 341 patients recovered and got discharged in the past 24 hours.
Puducherry recorded 10 deaths and Yanam two. The patients, including two women, were in the 36 to 84 age spectrum. The case fatality rate has gone up to 1.63%.
The deaths in Puducherry alone have crossed the 200-mark to aggregate 203, followed by Yanam (23) and Karaikal (14).
The new cases during the past 24 hours were confirmed during the testing of 1,323 samples — 316 in Puducherry, four in Karaikal and 43 in Yanam.
The total active cases stood at 4,851, including 2,264 persons in home isolation. The cumulative tally stood at 14,766 cases while a total of 9,675 patients have been discharged.
