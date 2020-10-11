Puducherry records 320 fresh infections

PUDUCHERRY

11 October 2020 23:53 IST

336 patients discharged; death toll 563

Puducherry recorded four more deaths due to COVID-19 and 320 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 31,549.

The capital accounted for all fatalities. The patients, all men, were in the 59-74 age group. The Union Territory’s toll touched 563. Puducherry has so far accounted for 468 deaths, Karaikal 49, Yanam 42 and Mahe 4.

A total of 4,352 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, Puducherry accounted for 253, Karaikal 39, Yanam six and Mahe 22. The positivity rate stood at 7.35%, case fatality rate at 1.78% and recovery rate at 83.33%. In all, 336 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. So far, 21,835 patients have been discharged in Puducherry, 2,485 in Karaikal, 1,629 in Yanam and 342 in Mahe.

