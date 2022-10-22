Puducherry

Puducherry records 30 new cases of COVID-19

A total of 847 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Photo: file

A total of 847 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Photo: file | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Puducherry recorded 30 new cases of COVID-19 from screening 665 persons in the last 24 hours, ending 10 a.m. Saturday. Of the new cases detected, 16 are from Karaikal, 13 from Puducherry and one from Yanam.

The test positivity rate stood at 4. 51%, case fatality rate 1.13% and the recovery rate 98.78%. The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 158 active cases, 1,75,209 cases and 1,73,077 recoveries.

Meanwhile, 847 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 22,52,730 vaccine doses till date.


