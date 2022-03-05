Puducherry records 3 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Currently, there are 44 active cases, and of these, only three are in hospitals
The Union Territory recorded three new COVID-19 cases from screening 512 persons during the last 24 hours, ending Saturday 10 a.m.
Puducherry, Karaikal and Mahe regions registered one new case each. Currently, there are 44 active cases, and of these, only three are in hospitals. The remaining cases are under home isolation, according to the Health Department.
While the test positivity rate stood at 0.59%, the case fatality rate remained at 1.18%. No death related to COVID-19 has been reported in the last week, data available with the Health Department revealed.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.