Puducherry records 3 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Special Correspondent March 05, 2022 20:01 IST

Currently, there are 44 active cases, and of these, only three are in hospitals

The test positivity rate in the Union Territory stood at 0.59%. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Union Territory recorded three new COVID-19 cases from screening 512 persons during the last 24 hours, ending Saturday 10 a.m. Puducherry, Karaikal and Mahe regions registered one new case each. Currently, there are 44 active cases, and of these, only three are in hospitals. The remaining cases are under home isolation, according to the Health Department. While the test positivity rate stood at 0.59%, the case fatality rate remained at 1.18%. No death related to COVID-19 has been reported in the last week, data available with the Health Department revealed.



