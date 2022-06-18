Puducherry

Puducherry records 21 new COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases from 1,559 tests. Of the total fresh cases detected in the last 24 hours ending Saturday 10 a.m., 16 are in Puducherry, 4 in Karaikal and 1 in Yanam.

During the same time, 7 persons have recovered from the infection. Currently, there are 114 active cases and among the newly infected persons only 3 are in hospitals.

The test positivity rate was 1.35 %, the case fatality rate 1.18 % and recovery rate 98.75 % The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, a total of 1,66,044 cases and 1,63,969 recovered patients.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2022 7:31:35 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-records-21-new-covid-19-cases/article65539838.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY