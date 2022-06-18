Puducherry records 21 new COVID-19 cases

There are 114 active cases and test positivity rate stands at 1.35%

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases from 1,559 tests. Of the total fresh cases detected in the last 24 hours ending Saturday 10 a.m., 16 are in Puducherry, 4 in Karaikal and 1 in Yanam.

During the same time, 7 persons have recovered from the infection. Currently, there are 114 active cases and among the newly infected persons only 3 are in hospitals.

The test positivity rate was 1.35 %, the case fatality rate 1.18 % and recovery rate 98.75 % The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, a total of 1,66,044 cases and 1,63,969 recovered patients.