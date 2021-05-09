Puducherry records 19 more deaths, adds 1,703 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

09 May 2021 06:12 IST

Health Department screens a record 9,132 people on a single day

The Union Territory of Puducherry on Saturday registered 19 COVID-19 deaths and 1,703 new cases. The Puducherry region alone accounted for 14 deaths and 1,355 new admissions.

The case fatality rate now stands at 1.34%, according to data released by the Health Department.

The new cases were diagnosed while screening 9,132 people, the highest number of tests conducted on a single day, for the novel coronavirus. So far, 8,47,293 people have been tested for the virus, data revealed.

Advertising

Advertising

The active cases in the Union Territory had now gone up to 13,585. Of the total active cases, 2,057 are admitted at various government hospitals, including 438 at JIPMER and 368 at medical colleges.

The remaining are under home isolation.

The overall tally is 939 deaths, a total of 70,076 cases and 55,552 patients treated and discharged.

The Health Department has vaccinated 2,12,078 people in all the four regions.

After the mass vaccination programme commenced, 32,835 healthcare workers, 19,364 frontline workers and 1,59,879 members of the public were vaccinated, data revealed.

574 new cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 30,910 with 574 new cases reported on Saturday. In Ranipet district, 325 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 23,736. In Tirupattur district, 318 new cases were reported.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 346 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 25,958.