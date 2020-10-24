Puducherry records 158 cases, 2 deaths

Active cases drop below 4,000 after over 3 months

Puducherry recorded 158 new COVID-19 cases and two more fatalities on Friday, even as the number of active cases dropped below 4,000 for the first time in over three months.

A 47-year-old woman died at the IGMCRI and a 72-year-old man succumbed to the infection at Jipmer.

Puducherry’s toll stood at 482, followed by Karaikal (54), Yanam (42) and Mahe (six).

A total of 3,784 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 4.17%, case fatality rate at 1.72% and recovery rate at 86.59%.

Puducherry accounted for 95 of the new cases, Mahe 36, Karaikal 18 and Yanam nine.

The Union Territory’s toll touched 584 deaths, while active cases stood at 3,975. Its tally reached 33,986 and the total number of persons discharged stood at 29,427.

The Health Department has carried out a total of 2,82,040 tests, and 2,44,463 of them have returned negative.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said the U.T. had, so far, tested 18% of its 15 lakh population.

“The U.T. is poised to complete testing 20% of its population in the next few days,” he said.

Following a review, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said health authorities were going to start a post-COVID-19 follow-up centre, with the participation of private hospitals. Post-sunset testing too will be introduced and test timings adjusted at certain places, such as areas near schools, during opening and closing hours, to prevent congestion.

Other districts’ tally

In Cuddalore district, as many as 54 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. With this, the district’s tally touched 22,847.

The Health Department said that 712 patients were under treatment. A total of 139 persons were discharged on Friday. The district reported one more death, taking its toll to 265.

Villupuram reported 49 cases and Kallakurichi 25.