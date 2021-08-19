Puducherry records 150 new COVID-19 cases

Test Positivity Rate climbed to 2.78%

The Union Territory recorded 150 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day numbers since the 155 cases reported on July 8, as the Test Positivity Rate climbed to 2.78% on Wednesday.

No death

With no death reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll remained at 1,805 — Puducherry (1,429), Karaikal (231), Yanam (105) and Mahe (40).

Puducherry accounted for 83 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,424 tests, followed by Karaikal (32) and Mahe (36).

No new cases were reported in Yanam.

The case fatality rate was 1.47% and recovery rate 97.77 per cent.

933 active cases

With 74 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 933. Of this, 169 patients were in hospitals and 764 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,22,542 cases against 1,19,804 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 15.90 lakh tests administered so far, over 13.49 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,767 persons took the jab against COVID-19 taking the vaccinated population in the Union Territory to 7,70,322.