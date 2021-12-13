Puducherry records 15 fresh COVID-19 cases

No death reported; 6,155 inoculated

No COVID-19 death was recorded in the Union Territory even as 15 new cases were reported on Sunday.

Puducherry recorded four new cases, which were detected from 2,049 tests, while Karaikal saw 7 cases and Mahe 4. No new case was reported in Yanam.

With 37 patients recovering from COVID-19 on Sunday, the active cases stood at 208. While 47 patients were in hospitals, 161 were in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.73%, the case fatality rate 1.45% and the recovery rate 98.39%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,877 — Puducherry (1,465), Karaikal (251), Yanam (109) and Mahe (52).

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,29,217 cases and 1,27,132 recoveries. Of an estimated 20.11 lakh tests conducted so far, over 17.06 lakh returned negative.

A total of 6,155 people took jabs on Sunday. The Union Territory has administered an aggregate of 13,06,706 doses so far.

With Cuddalore district reporting one COVID-19 death and five cases on Sunday, its tally touched 64,471.

In Villupuram district, five people tested positive, and its tally reached 46,054.