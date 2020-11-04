Puducherry records 108 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

04 November 2020 23:43 IST

Recovery rate in Union Territory has increased to 92.31%

Puducherry’s recovery rate continued to improve as it recorded 108 new cases and one death on Wednesday. The fatality was registered in Yanam where the toll now stands at 43 against 492 in Puducherry, 55 in Karaikal and seven in Mahe.

The COVID-19 recovery rate increased by a percentage point, going up to 92.31%, with just over a 100 cases detected from testing 3,819 samples on Wednesday. Of the fresh cases, Puducherry accounted for 82, followed by Karaikal (13), Yanam (12) and Mahe (one). In all, 419 patients were discharged on recovery in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 2.82% and case fatality rate was 1.69% per cent.

The overall tally was 35,429 cases with 2,129 active cases and 32,703 recovered patients so far. A total of 3.21 lakh samples had been tested so far, out of which 2.82 lakh were negative.

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, who chaired a review meeting, said a convergence of interventions would be focused in Reddiarpalayam and Villianur which had been identified as hotspots by the COVID war room. An intensive prevention and containment drive of testing, contact tracing, IEC and enforcement would be carried out in these areas.

The District Collector would frame an SOP for COVID-appropriate behaviour for inter-State passenger movement, Ms. Bedi said. The Transport Department would be authorised to prosecute and levy fines from violators.