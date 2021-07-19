Puducherry records 100 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 100 new cases on Sunday.

Puducherry and Mahe reported one death each, taking the cumulative toll to 1,778.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,415), Karaikal (223), Yanam (104) and Mahe (36).

Puducherry accounted for 75 of the new cases, which were detected from 6,172 tests, followed by Karaikal (14), Yanam (1) and Mahe (10).

The number of paediatric admissions to the COVID ward at IGMCRI was seven, including six who tested positive for COVID-19 and one newborn of a COVID-19-positive mother.

The test positivity rate was 1.62%, the case fatality rate 1.49% and the recovery rate 97.58%.

With 144 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 1,124. Of them, 194 were in hospitals and 930 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has reported 1,19,703 cases and 1,16,801 recoveries so far.

Of an estimated 14.25 lakh tests administered till date, over 12.17 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, the number of persons who have been administered the vaccine stood at 6,37,634, including 37,689 healthcare workers, 22,949 frontline personnel and 4,50,352 members of the public.