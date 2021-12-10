Puducherry

Puducherry records 1 COVID-19 death, 28 new cases

The Union Territory has recorded one COVID-19 death and 28 new cases in the last 24 hours, ending Thursday 10 a.m.

The lone death was reported in Puducherry region, where a 78-year-old woman succumbed to virus while undergoing treatment at the Government Chest Hospital.

So far, 1,877 people succumbed to the virus in the Union Territory.

Case distribution

Of the total new cases recorded, 21 are from Puducherry region, five from Mahe and two from Karaikal.

The fresh cases were detected from screening 2,729 persons.

The test positivity in the Union Territory has come down to 1.03%

The virus has so far affected 1,291,56 persons in the Union Territory, data released by the Health Department revealed.


