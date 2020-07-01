01 July 2020 23:18 IST

Puducherry recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases, included five in Mahe, on Wednesday. The new cases were confirmed while testing 634 samples (an infection rate of 4.7%). Of the 391 patients in Puducherry, 218 are being treated at the IGMCRI, 111 at Jipmer and 57 in COVID care centres. Besides, 25 patients are in Karaikal GH, two in Yanam GH, eight in Mahe GH and two Puducherry residents in Cuddalore GH and three in Villupuram GH.

In all, 301 patients have been discharged after recovery including 28 patients on Wednesday.

As of now, there are 183 containment zones after removal of 125 zones out of a total of 308 containment zones.

So far, 17,281 samples have been tested, of which 16,180 have been negative and the test results of 329 are pending.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said he along with the Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy will visit Karaikal on Thursday to assess the facilities to respond to COVID-19. They would also visit Mahe shortly.

The Minister also paid tributes to the doctor fraternity on the occasion of Doctors’ Day.

The Health Director pointed out that of the 25 new admissions in Puducherry, 16 were women. He reiterated the need for those venturing out to adhere to social distancing and PPE safety norms.

There are 426 active cases in the UT while the cumulative total stands at 739 cases.