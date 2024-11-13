 />
Puducherry receives 121.8 mm rainfall till Wednesday morning

Published - November 13, 2024 07:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry region received scattered rainfall on Wednesday morning. According to a Revenue department official, the region recorded 121.8 mm rainfall till 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Though there were reports of minor waterlogging in certain parts of the town on Tuesday night, the water subsided by Wednesday morning. 

In the neighbouring district of Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, schools remained closed on Wednesday as the district administration had declared a holiday anticipating heavy rain in the region.

