Puducherry railway station gets a ₹93-crore upgrade to deliver world-class travel experience

August 06, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The redevelopment of the Puducherry railway station was virtually launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The facelift, which is being done at an estimated cost of ₹93 crore, will turn the facility into one that will offer a world-class travel experience to passengers.

The Puducherry railway station is among the 508 terminals being upgraded across India under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

The Prime Minister’s address was witnessed in Puducherry by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, MP S. Selvaganabathy, Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, and Civil Supplies Minister A.K. Sai Saravanan Kumar, and MLAs Ashok Babu, V.P. Ramalingam, Siva Shankar, and Annibal Kennedy.

B. Srinivas, Director-General of Police, Puducherry, and railway officials, including Chief Administrative Officer-Construction, Chennai Division, V.K. Gupta, Chief Engineer Himanshu Goswami, and Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Himanshu Goswami participated. The Chief Minister later unveiled a plaque at the station.

According to Southern Railway officials, the Puducherry railway station among 25 stations in the zone that are set to witness a substantial transformation under the ABSS. Designated as an NSG (Non-Suburban Grade) 5, the Puducherry station has catered to approximately 1.291 million passengers during the 2022-23 fiscal, yielding noteworthy earnings of ₹15.48 crore.

The revamp will offer a range of world-class facilities to cater to the increasing number of tourists and passengers. This includes entry/exit terminals for hassle-free transit that aims to address congestion issues, upgraded parking facilities with wider driveways and standardised parking lots, the installation of big lifts for platforms to ensure ease of access for all, and 6 m wide gangways to enhance passenger comfort.

To accommodate the ever growing passenger count, significant improvements to parking facilities will be made. Broad driveways and pathways will facilitate easy access and standardised parking lots will be allocated for two-wheelers, private cars, and taxis.

To promote inclusivity, platforms will be equipped with 1.125 m wide edge strips featuring factory-made tactile coping slabs to facilitate safe and convenient boarding and alighting for persons with disabilities. The station will also include separate parking areas for VIPs and staff members. Additionally, the provision of lifts with a capacity of 20 persons on all platforms and 6 m wide gangways will ensure convenient movement for all passengers, including those with special needs.

The redesigned station will also facilitate inter-modal travel. The introduction of feeder buses and e-bus parking facilities will enable seamless connectivity to different parts of the city, promoting the integration of both sides of Puducherry.

The Puducherry station will also get a sprawling 1500 sq.m air concourse, a first-of-its-kind in the Tiruchi division. This spacious and modern concourse will provide a welcoming and comfortable environment for passengers.

The redevelopment will also focus on enhancing the station’s facade and landscaping, ensuring that the new design blends with the aesthetic charm of the city. The use of green energy and eco-friendly building materials will further underline the project’s commitment to sustainable development.

The redevelopment project prioritises environmental sustainability and water management. With a 100-KLD underground sump and overhead tank, the station will have ample water supply facilities in both passenger platforms and terminal buildings. Moreover, sewage treatment plants will be installed, ensuring responsible waste management and preserving the region’s ecological balance, Southern Railway said.

