Puducherry PWD to have separate body of project consultants

24 January 2022 15:21 IST

This panel of consultants/architects will prepare proposals and detailed project reports for infrastructure projects, officials said

In an effort to speed up implementation of various infrastructure and civil work projects, the Puducherry Public Works Department has decided to create a separate body of consultants/architects drawn from various walks of life to formalise proposals and prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPR) .

The utility had decided to constitute the body with a group of experts, including civil/structural engineers and design consultants so that the department would have an arm under its disposal to prepare the ground for taking up minor as well as major infrastructure projects in all the four regions of the UT.

“Presently, the project conceptualisation and preparation of reports for certain projects are done by our own staff and for major projects, we invite applications from agencies to prepare DPRs. When our staff is deputed entirely for project preparation, we face further depletion in the workforce to carry out routine work. And inviting applications every time for project preparation is time consuming and incurs additional expenditure. So, the government has decided to select an empanelled group of experts who will work as project consultants,” a senior PWD official told The Hindu.

The selection process has already started, the official said adding that the department planned to constitute the group by end of February or early March. “Applications have already been invited from interested persons for short listing. Even firms experienced in preparing project reports can participate. It will definitely help in speedy implementation of development work and also better utilisation of our staff for regular work,” the official said.

Several infrastructure projects, including construction of check dams, bridges in rural areas, irrigation works and drinking water projects are lined up for implementation, he added.