Puducherry private medical college designated as COVID-19 hospital

Sri Venkateshwara Medical College Hospital and Research Centre here has been attached with the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services and designated as a COVID-19 hospital.
District Collector-cum-District Magistrate T. Arun in an order issued on Wednesday night said all the beds in the hospital would be utilised for treating COVID-19 patients. Admissions to the hospital would be made as per the instructions given by the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services, the order said.
In a meeting convened by the Health Minister on August 5 and in a subsequent meeting chaired by the Health Secretary on August 11, the hospital management had agreed to admit patients referred by the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGGMC & RI) for treatment.
But contrary to the assurance given by the management, the hospital authorities refused admission to novel coronavirus-affected patients.
So the government has decided to attach the college under relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
In another order, Mr. Arun had directed all other private medical colleges to adhere to the agreement to treat COVID-19 patients.
“Admission to COVID-19 patients recommended by IGGMC, Primary Health Centres and JIPMER should not be refused under any circumstances. The treatment should be done as per ICMR guidelines and should not be unnecessarily referred back to IGGMC,” he said.
Any violation would be punishable under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Act, 1897, the order said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath