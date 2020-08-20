Puducherry private medical college designated as COVID-19 hospital

Sri Venkateshwara Medical College Hospital and Research Centre has been attached with the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services

Sri Venkateshwara Medical College Hospital and Research Centre here has been attached with the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services and designated as a COVID-19 hospital.

District Collector-cum-District Magistrate T. Arun in an order issued on Wednesday night said all the beds in the hospital would be utilised for treating COVID-19 patients. Admissions to the hospital would be made as per the instructions given by the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services, the order said.

In a meeting convened by the Health Minister on August 5 and in a subsequent meeting chaired by the Health Secretary on August 11, the hospital management had agreed to admit patients referred by the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGGMC & RI) for treatment.

But contrary to the assurance given by the management, the hospital authorities refused admission to novel coronavirus-affected patients.

So the government has decided to attach the college under relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

In another order, Mr. Arun had directed all other private medical colleges to adhere to the agreement to treat COVID-19 patients.

“Admission to COVID-19 patients recommended by IGGMC, Primary Health Centres and JIPMER should not be refused under any circumstances. The treatment should be done as per ICMR guidelines and should not be unnecessarily referred back to IGGMC,” he said.

Any violation would be punishable under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Act, 1897, the order said.