Puducherry Pradesh Congress stages protest against price rise

19 December 2021 00:28 IST

Party cadre shouted slogans against the BJP govt. at the Centre

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on Saturday took out a ‘padayatra’ as part of the party’s nationwide protest against inflation.

Led by the PCC chief A. V Subramanian, party workers took out a protest march from Venkatasubba Reddiar Statue to a point near the Legislative Assembly.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Member of Parliament and former Chief Minister V. Vaithilingam, former Minister M.O.H.F Shahjahan, former whip R. K. R Anantharaman and party vice-president P.K. Devadoss were among those attended the rally. The party workers shouted slogans against the BJP government at Centre for its failure to control the rise in prices of essential commodities. They also raised slogans against N. R Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory.

