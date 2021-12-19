Puducherry

Puducherry Pradesh Congress stages protest against price rise

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on Saturday took out a ‘padayatra’ as part of the party’s nationwide protest against inflation.

Led by the PCC chief A. V Subramanian, party workers took out a protest march from Venkatasubba Reddiar Statue to a point near the Legislative Assembly.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Member of Parliament and former Chief Minister V. Vaithilingam, former Minister M.O.H.F Shahjahan, former whip R. K. R Anantharaman and party vice-president P.K. Devadoss were among those attended the rally. The party workers shouted slogans against the BJP government at Centre for its failure to control the rise in prices of essential commodities. They also raised slogans against N. R Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2021 12:36:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-pradesh-congress-stages-protest-against-price-rise/article37988127.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY