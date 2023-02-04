Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee takes out padayatra to explain to people the failures of NDA governments

February 04, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee has launched a padayatra to explain to the people the failure of National Democratic Alliance governments at the Centre and Puducherry.

The PCC on Saturday organised the padayatra at Muthialpet constituency. Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam, PCC chief A. V. Subramanian and vice president P. K. Devadass participated in the walk.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the programme, Mr. Narayanasamy said the initiative by the PCC was a follow up to the Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi across the country.

The government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to “hide it’s failures” by polarising people on religious lines. The Central government had failed to create employment opportunities and address livelihood means of deprived sections of the society, he said. He accused the Central government of working only in the interests of a few corporate houses.

The NDA government in Puducherry has failed to implement any of the promises made to the electorate. The law and order situation has worsened. Sale of banned tobacco substances and ganja has increased after the NDA came to power in the Union Territory. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has not taken any concrete steps to obtain Statehood, revive textile mills and get the Union Territory included under the ambit of Finance Commission recommendations, he charged.

“We will explain to the people the failure of the NDA governments and the need for strengthening the Congress. People of Puducherry are feeling insecure because of the poor law and order situation. The Congress party can only provide an alternative for the people,“ the former CM said.