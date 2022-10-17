Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee members participate in Congress presidential election

The election for the party president’s post has brought new vigour and it will help rejuvenate Congress across the country, says former CM Narayanasamy

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 17, 2022 19:58 IST

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam casting his vote in the Congress Presidential Election at PCC office in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Twenty nine eligible members from the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday joined rest of the Congress party functionaries in the country to cast their vote to elect a new president for the grand old party. 

Voting started around 10 a.m. at the PCC office in the presence of returning officer Hibi Eden, M. P. from Kerala, who was appointed by the Central Election Authority to oversee the election process in the Union Territory. 

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy casting his vote in the Congress Presidential Election at PCC office in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Those who voted, included former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, PCC chief A. V. Subramanian, party legislator M. Vaithianathan, former Ministers E. Valsaraj, M. Kandasamy, M. O. H. F. Shahjahan, R. Kamalakannan, former government whip R. K. R. Anantharaman and PCC vice-president and AICC coordinator P. K. Devadoss. 

Mr. Eden also exercised his vote at the PCC office as he could not make it to Kerala on time after winding up the poll process in the Union Territory. 

Talking to reporters at the PCC office, Mr. Narayanasamy said, “The election for the party president’s post has brought new vigour and it will help rejuvenate Congress across the country. I am sure, whoever gets elected, will work with the guidance of the Gandhi family. “

