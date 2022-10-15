Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee chief Subramanian flays Centre’s move to impose Hindi

“Apart from promoting religious discrimination among the people, RSS is now trying to create division on the basis of language,” the Puducherry PCC chief said.

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 15, 2022 12:25 IST

Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. V. Subramanian. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Flaying the decision of the Centre to “impose,” Hindi, president of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee A. V. Subramanian on October 15 said the move would pave for destroying the unity and integrity of the country.

“Apart from promoting religious discrimination among the people, RSS is now trying to create division on the basis of language. The move by the Centre to impose Hindi will disrupt unity and integrity of the country,” the PCC chief said in a release.

PCC chief’s response comes in the wake of reports that the Parliamentary Committee on official language chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recommended Hindi as replacement for English as medium of instruction in all Central institutions.

The Centre was deliberately trying to make Hindi as the link language of the country. The New Education Policy announced by the Centre was aimed at ignoring around 21 local languages used in the country so as to give prominence for Hindi. “The Union government would now try to make Hindi as the written medium for all competitive exams,” he said.

Gradually, they would try to impose the medium of instruction in schools also, he said adding that the Congress party would oppose those decisions which would impact the unity and integrity of the country.

